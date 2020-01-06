Also available on the NBC app

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Elton John and his collaborator Bernie Taupin took home the award for Best Original Song for their "Rocketman" track "I'm Gonna Love Me Again." Elton gave a touching acceptance speech and called the biopic "one of the most emotional moments" of his life. He also celebrated the fact that this is the first award he and Bernie have won together in the history of their 52-year working partnership.

