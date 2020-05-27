Also available on the NBC app

Archie Williams is living a beautiful dream! The "America's Got Talent" contestant spoke to Access Hollywood host Scott Evans following his life-changing performance of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" on the Season 15 premiere of the talent competition. The Louisiana native, 59, revealed that following his audition he received a phone call from Elton John himself! "He gave me an invitation to perform at his show when he comes back to the United States," Archie said. "Out of all the people that ever sung his song, that song there, he said I brought true meaning to it even with him. He started crying at the time he was talking." Catch new "America's Got Talent" episodes Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: