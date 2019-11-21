Also available on the NBC app

Liam Hemsworth's family has got his back! Elsa Pataky talked about her brother-in-law's split from Miley Cyrus during a rare and candid interview with Hola! magazine. "He's a little bit down, but he's coping well," Elsa said. "He's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better." Elsa has been married to Liam's older brother, Chris Hemsworth, for eight years and they have three kids together. Meanwhile, the "Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce from the "Slide Away" singer in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage.

