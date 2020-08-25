Also available on the nbc app

Even after nearly a decade of marriage, Elsa Pataky says her romance with Chris Hemsworth is nowhere near perfect. The Spanish actress admitted that the couple is always trying to strengthen their partnership in an interview with Australian magazine Body+Soul. "It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she said. "No way. It's been ups and downs and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It's not easy."

