Elon Musk's Estranged Father Errol Has A Child With His Stepdaughter

Elon Musk's estranged father Errol Musk revealed he has a baby with his 30-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout in a new interview with The Sunday Times. According to the report, Errol was previously married to Jana's mother, but never considered Jana to be his stepdaughter because "she was raised away from the family for long periods of time." Meanwhile, the 72-year-old engineer has a contentious relationship with his tech billionaire son, Elon, who called his father "evil" in a November 2017 interview with Rolling Stone.

