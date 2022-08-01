Errol Musk isn't just proud of his billionaire son, Elon Musk, he's proud of his whole family! The 79-year-old South African businessman spoke on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," and talked about being proud of all his children thanks to what he exposed them to when they were young. Errol spoke for Elon on the fact that he's "frustrated" with how long some of his work ventures have taken and that he's "behind schedule." Errol also added he's worried about Elon never finding true love.

