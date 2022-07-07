Main Content

Elon Musk Secretly Had Twins With Exec Weeks Before Baby With Grimes Was Born, Reports

Elon Musk is a dad, again! The SpaceX founder secretly welcomed twins last November with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his company, Neuralink, according to court filings obtained by the Insider this week. In April, the pair reportedly requested that an Austin, Texas county court change the newborns' legal names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," the documents revealed.

