Live from New York, it’s Elon Musk. The tech mogul hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and wasn’t afraid to get personal in his monologue, revealing that he has Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning condition on the autism spectrum. Social media was quick to point out that Elon actually isn’t the first person with Asperger’s to emcee “SNL” – former cast member Dan Aykroyd has long been public about his diagnosis and hosted the show back in 2003 – and that the term is considered outdated in the autism community. Despite the controversy, the 49-year-old appeared to have fun showing off his sense of humor and acknowledging that many found him to be an unconventional choice for the “SNL” stage.

