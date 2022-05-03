Main Content

Elon Musk Makes Hilarious Faces At Met Gala, Chats With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Elon Musk was the king of the 2022 Met Gala. Elon hit the fashionable fete with his mom Maye Musk, as his date and seemed to be having a blast as he hammed it up on the red carpet. It was the Tesla mogul's first public appearance since he bought Twitter for $44 billion last week. At the Met Gala, Elon was seen getting his tie straightened by Kris Jenner and chatting with fellow billionaire Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

