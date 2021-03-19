Also available on the nbc app

Elon Musk and Grimes have a future musician on their hands! The couple’s 10-month-old son, X Æ A-XII, proved he’s already following in his famous mom’s footsteps, rocking out on a synthesizer with a huge smile on his face! And, he wasn’t the only one having a blast. Grimes got a pretty big kick out of her little one’s beat-making skills and she couldn’t help praising him and his budding talent.

