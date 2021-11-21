Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Elon Musk & Grimes' Son X AE A-Xii Sits On Dad's Lap & Says Hi In Rare SpaceX Video Appearance

CLIP11/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

Elon Musk and Grimes' little boy is ready for his close-up! The former couple's son, X AE A-Xii, made a rare on-camera appearance while sitting on Elon's lap for a SpaceX video presentation this week and was clearly having a blast in his front-row seat. The 50-year-old tech mogul was preparing to deliver a presentation about Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft, but it didn't take long for X and his famous dad to realize the youngster had already stolen the spotlight!

Appearing:
Tags: Elon Musk, Grimes, elon musk grimes, elon musk son, elon musk grimes son, SpaceX
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.