Elon Musk and Grimes' little boy is ready for his close-up! The former couple's son, X AE A-Xii, made a rare on-camera appearance while sitting on Elon's lap for a SpaceX video presentation this week and was clearly having a blast in his front-row seat. The 50-year-old tech mogul was preparing to deliver a presentation about Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft, but it didn't take long for X and his famous dad to realize the youngster had already stolen the spotlight!

