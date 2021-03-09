Also available on the nbc app

Introducing the Musk family! Elon Musk and Grimes shared their first photo together with their son, X Æ A-XII. The SpaceX founder posted a Twitter snap of the three of them bonding together outdoors. Elon and Grimes both rocked sunglasses and stared right into the camera, while little X was busy checking out a bouquet of flowers. Elon captioned the picture "Starbase, Texas,” which is the name of city he hopes to create around SpaceX's launch facilities in the Lone Star State.

