Three's a crowd! Elon Musk denies having a threesome with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. The SpaceX founder spoke out following bombshell claims made in Amber's ongoing legal saga with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Josh Drew, who used to be married to Amber's friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington and lived in one of Johnny's apartment properties, said in 2019 deposition video obtained by the Daily Mail that he was allegedly given the impression Elon, Amber and Cara had spent the night together when Amber and Johnny were still legally married, though he couldn't recall a specific date. However, Elon shut down the notion completely, telling Page Six that nothing romantic has ever happened between him and Cara and his romance with Amber didn't begin until she and Johnny had already called it quits. Access Hollywood has reached out to Amber and Cara's respective teams for comment.

