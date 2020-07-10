Also available on the nbc app

It seems Elon Musk is already backtracking on his support of Kanye West's presidential bid. The Tesla mogul shared his reservations about the rapper's alleged political plans following West's eccentric interview with Forbes magazine. In response to the profile, Musk posted in a since-deleted tweet, "We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated." The billionaire engineer's apparent reversal will likely come as a blow to Ye's campaign considering he called Musk one of his two advisors — the other being his wife Kim Kardashian.

