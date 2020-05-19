Also available on the nbc app

It seems like Grimes’ mom might not be the biggest fan of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO recently tweeted, “Take the red pill,” a quote from “The Matrix” which has since been co-opted by online right wing groups as well as men’s rights activists. It seems like Grimes’ mom Sandy Garassino wasn’t a big fan of the message. In a now-deleted tweet from her non-verified Twitter account she responded saying, “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks… and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bulls**t on Twitter right now?”

