Elon Musk will not be taking the stand during the ongoing defamation trial between his ex, Amber Heard, and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The news follows speculation that the Tesla founder may be part of the legal proceedings, after he was originally listed as a potential witness. Amber dated the billionaire in 2017 after splitting from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

