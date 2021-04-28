Also available on the nbc app

In an emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, Elliot Page is opening up about the most joyful moment of his life since the start of his transition to becoming an openly transgender man. “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'there I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the- probably the first time. Tears of joy," he said. This is the actor’s first TV sit-down interview since coming out in December 2020.

