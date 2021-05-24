Also available on the nbc app

Elliot Page is ready for summer! The actor posted his first shirtless pic on Instagram on Monday following news that he underwent top surgery. In the photo, the 34-year-old is beaming as he stands in front of a pool showing off his red swim trunks and rock-hard abs! He captioned the snap, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.” This is the first shirtless picture Elliot has posted since he revealed to Time Magazine that he had undergone top surgery.

