Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Elliot Page Is Ready For Summer In Shirtless Poolside Pic: ‘Trans BB’s First Swim Trunks’

CLIP05/24/21
Also available on the nbc app

Elliot Page is ready for summer! The actor posted his first shirtless pic on Instagram on Monday following news that he underwent top surgery. In the photo, the 34-year-old is beaming as he stands in front of a pool showing off his red swim trunks and rock-hard abs! He captioned the snap, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.” This is the first shirtless picture Elliot has posted since he revealed to Time Magazine that he had undergone top surgery.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Elliot Page, Elliot Page Shirtless Pic, Elliot Page Shirtless Poolside Picture, Elliot Page Oprah Interview, Elliot Page Transgender
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.