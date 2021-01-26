Also available on the nbc app

Elliot Page has reportedly filed for divorce. The "Juno" star allegedly filed legal docs seeking the dissolution of his marriage to Emma Portner just 3 years after the two tied the knot, according to TMZ. The reported breakup news comes just 2 months after the 33-year-old actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, came out to the world as transgender in an emotional letter shared with fans on Instagram.

Appearing: