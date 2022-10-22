Sophia Grace has a baby on the way! The 19-year-old singer and internet personality – who rose to fame in 2011 when she and her cousin Rosie performed Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" – announced on Saturday that she was pregnant with her first child. In a YouTube vlog, Sophia Grace revealed she was 21 weeks along, saying in part, "I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked, because it was probably quite unexpected. I was very shocked when I first found out. I've got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it, and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight