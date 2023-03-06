Main Content

'Ellen' Star Sophia Grace Brownlee Welcomes Baby Boy: See The Precious First Photo!

CLIP03/05/23

Sophia Grace Brownlee is a mom! The influencer, who shot to fame with a viral appearance on "Ellen" in 2011, gave birth to her first child on Feb. 26 and announced the news with a sweet first photo over the weekend, showing the newborn's hand cradling her finger. The 20-year-old initially kept further details, including her son's name, under wraps, but followers can likely expect a new motherhood update soon. Sophia previously revealed her pregnancy and her baby's sex on her YouTube channel.

