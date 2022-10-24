Sophia Grace Brownlee's cousin, Rosie McClelland, is reacting to the news that she is expecting a baby! "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" star posted an emotional tribute to the 19-year-old on her Instagram. "This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying.) Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I’m excited is [an] understatement," she gushed. "You have always been the best cousin to me," Sophia Grace replied.

