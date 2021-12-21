Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Split After More Than 1 Year Together (Report)
Ellen Pompeo is ready to put up her white coat, for good. The 52-year-old actress told Insider she has been having a hard time getting people to agree to end "Grey's Anatomy." "I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"