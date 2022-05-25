Also available on the nbc app

On Thursday, "Grey's Anatomy" will air its 400th episode! Ellen Pompeo has played Dr. Meredith Grey since the show's 2005 premiere. Creator Shonda Rhimes previously said "Grey's" will end when Ellen is ready, and Ellen told Access Hollywood that it's an ongoing conversation. "Everything is constantly evolving: our ideas, what we thought we would do, what we think we might do, what we think we might not do. You have to have an open mind," she said. "Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursday at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution