Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye to "Grey's Anatomy." In a new trailer for the SAG Award winner's final appearance on the hit show, her character, Meredith Grey, reflects on her journey in Seattle as she prepares to start a new chapter with her family in Boston. "Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is everything," Ellen, as Meredith, says in a voiceover for the teaser. "Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23.

