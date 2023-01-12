Main Content

Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye As Meredith Grey In Emotional ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Trailer: ‘Change Is Good’

CLIP01/12/23

Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye to "Grey's Anatomy." In a new trailer for the SAG Award winner's final appearance on the hit show, her character, Meredith Grey, reflects on her journey in Seattle as she prepares to start a new chapter with her family in Boston. "Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is everything," Ellen, as Meredith, says in a voiceover for the teaser. "Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23.

