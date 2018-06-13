Ellen Pompeo Recounts Harrowing Story Of Chasing Down A Purse Thief In Italy

At the Environmental Media Association Honors Gala, Ellen Pompeo tells Access about running after a purse thief recently in Florence, Italy.
