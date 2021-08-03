Also available on the nbc app

Ellen Pompeo may be getting ready to hang up her acting hat. The Golden Globe nominee admitted she might quit acting when Grey’s Anatomy comes to and end on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast. Ellen has played Meredith Grey, the main character on the hit ABC show, since the series began in 2005. The 51-year-old actress said she wanted to leave the series in 2018 but ultimately decided to stay after negotiating a $20 million salary.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution