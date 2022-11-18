Ellen Pompeo has a special message for fans before she hangs up her coat on "Grey’s Anatomy." The 53-year-old announced she is taking a step back from the hit medical drama last week and in honor of the sendoff, she penned a heartfelt tribute to fans on Instagram. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons. Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world,” she wrote on Nov. 17.

