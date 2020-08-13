Also available on the NBC app

“The Umbrella Academy” season two came back with a bang (literally), and the cast sat down with Access Hollywood to spill all sorts of behind-the-scenes secrets from both seasons. Ellen Page revealed how nervous she was to learn the violin for her role, but got lots of help from Imogen Sloss! David Castañeda also shared how he got into character for his season one fight scenes with Mary J. Blige, and said that learning the moves was a lot like dancing. See what else the cast had to say about the explosive season! You can catch both season one and two of “The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix.

