Also available on the nbc app

Has Ellen DeGeneres changed her tune about having children? The 62-year-old talk show host admitted that she wished she had kids as she tried to curb her boredom in self-quarantine by calling up her famous friends, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The comedian was also met with varying levels of enthusiasm when she reached out to Maroon 5's Adam Levine as well as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel!

Appearing: