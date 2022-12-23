Main Content

Ellen DeGeneres Urges Fans To Honor 'tWitch' Amid Holidays In Tearful Video Weeks After His Death

Ellen DeGeneres is honoring the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss this holiday season. On Friday, the 64-year-old former talk show host shared a teary and emotional selfie video on Instagram, where she revealed how hard it’s been in the wake of the dancer's death. Ellen continued on by sharing the ways that tWitch's fans can honor him, even though it may be difficult. The comedian concluded her tear-jerking message by urging fans to honor Stephen this holiday season.

