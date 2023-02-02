Main Content

Ellen DeGeneres Surprised By Portia de Rossi With Vow Renewal Ceremony Officiated By Kris Jenner

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi tied the knot again, sort of! The former daytime talk show host was stunned when her wife of 14 years surprised her with a special wedding vow renewal ceremony at her own birthday party in their new home. In a video posted to Ellen's YouTube channel on Thursday, Portia walked into a room full of family and friends in the stunning gown she wore to their 2008 nuptials. Ellen looked shocked as Brandi Carlile sang and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.

