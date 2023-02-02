Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi tied the knot again, sort of! The former daytime talk show host was stunned when her wife of 14 years surprised her with a special wedding vow renewal ceremony at her own birthday party in their new home. In a video posted to Ellen's YouTube channel on Thursday, Portia walked into a room full of family and friends in the stunning gown she wore to their 2008 nuptials. Ellen looked shocked as Brandi Carlile sang and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.

