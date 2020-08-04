Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres is set to return to her hosting chair for the 18th season of her namesake talk show amid an internal investigation into the allegations of a toxic work environment at the talk show, Telepictures recently confirmed to Access Hollywood. There has been some serious speculation that the longtime host would be replaced, but a source close to the show's production told “Today” that "no one is stepping in or taking over."

