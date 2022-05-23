Main Content

Ellen DeGeneres Seemingly Confirms Sex Of Jennifer Lawrence's Newborn Baby

05/23/22

Ellen DeGeneres caught up with her pal, Jennifer Lawrence, on the final season of her talk show, and may have accidentally let it slip that she welcomed a baby boy! During a phone interview with the "Hunger Games" star, the 64-year-old host seemed to refer to the little one as "him" when talking about Jen and her new bundle of joy. "Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby. By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him," she said.

Tags: Jennifer lawrence, jlaw, Baby, Ellen DeGeneres
