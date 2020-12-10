Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. The talk show host took to Twitter to reveal the news writing, “Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

