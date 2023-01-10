Ellen DeGeneres is sharing an up-close look at just how dangerous the rising flood water is near her home in Montecito. On Monday, she shared a video on Twitter, standing in front of raging water, as residents of the town, including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more, are ordered to evacuate. "We need to be nicer to mother nature cause mother nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody," Ellen said in the clip.

