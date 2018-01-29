Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up To Hoda Kotb About Turning 60: 'It Just Sounds Horrible'

Ellen DeGeneres got candid with Hoda Kotb about her milestone birthday and whether or not she'd consider retiring anytime soon.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen, Hoda Kotb, Today, Today Show, Ellen Degeneres interview, ellen degeneres dad, ellen degeneres family, ellen degeneres interviews, ellen degeneres on trump, ellen degeneres today, ellen degeneres today show, ellen degeneres tweet, ellen degeneres twitter, ellen degeneres tv show, access, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, TV, television
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.