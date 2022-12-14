Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her friend and former co-worker. Just hours after news broke that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss passed away at the age of 40, Ellen took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she shared.

