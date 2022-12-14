Main Content

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I'm Heartbroken'

CLIP12/14/22

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her friend and former co-worker. Just hours after news broke that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss passed away at the age of 40, Ellen took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Ellen DeGeneres, Death, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.