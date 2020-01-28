Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel And More TV Hosts Get Emotional Over Kobe Bryant

Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant's legacy will forever shine on! Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel and more TV hosts paid tribute to the late basketball legend after he died in helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. "Kobe was a hero in the way Superman is a hero," Jimmy Kimmel said. "He was so big, it was almost like he was a fictional character. He was a real-life superhero — with a costume and everything — walking amongst us." Kimmel spent his entire 40-minute show honoring Kobe and Jimmy Fallon became overcome with emotion sharing a personal memory.

