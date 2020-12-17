Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres is in good spirits! The 62-year-old talk show host shared an update on her COVID-19 recovery with fans, revealing that she's now feeling "100 percent" after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. Despite the positive news, the TV mogul also opened up about experiencing severe back pain with the illness. The comedian returned to the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in September after filming at her house for several months amid the pandemic.

