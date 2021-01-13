Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres is getting candid about her experience with Covid-19. The talk show host previously tested positive for coronavirus prior to the holidays and has since recovered. On the 62-year-old’s first week back on her show in 2021, she talked about what it was like for her saying that for the first three days she slept 16 hours a day and also suffered from muscle spasms, saying it felt like she cracked a rib.

