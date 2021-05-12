Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to her namesake talk show. The TV host has made the decision that the upcoming season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will be the last, Ellen revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she said.

