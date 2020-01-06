Ellen DeGeneres Delivers Emotional Message To Her Younger Self After 2020 Golden Globes Honor

Also available on the NBC app

Ellen DeGeneres never expected to be the icon she is today. The superstar shares with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall her emotional reaction to receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globes, and what message she wants to tell her younger self in light of her present-day success. Ellen also teases the upcoming season of "Game of Games" and what it was like having pals like Jennifer Aniston in the Golden Globes audience. And, does she agree that host Ricky Gervais' monologue was "savage"?

