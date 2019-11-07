Ellen DeGeneres And Sandra Bullock File Lawsuit Against Misleading Ads Using Their Images

Also available on the NBC app

Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock are taking a stand. The duo filed a lawsuit against misleading ads for the "unauthorized use of their names and likeness," according to court documents obtained by NBC News. Their likeness is reportedly being used to sell beauty and anti-aging products. The suit aims to "expose the celebrity endorsement theft industry, which… exploits the names, images, likenesses and personas of well-known celebrities who have not authorized or been compensated for such use," according to documents obtained by USA Today.

