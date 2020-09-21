Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres is addressing allegations head on. The talk show host was back on set of her show for the new season premiere. The 62-year-old didn’t shy away from addressing allegations of a toxic work environment and said she’s a work in progress. “As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” she said.

