Recently unsealed court documents from Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard have brought to light some accusations from his ex Ellen Barkin, who accused him of giving her a quaalude before sex. The court documents were released this week and obtained by the Daily Mail. They include parts of Barkin's video deposition transcript. According to the Daily Mail, the 68-year-old actress claimed Depp "gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f**k " the first time they had sex. She also claimed there was "always an air of violence around him."

