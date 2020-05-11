Also available on the nbc app

Elle Fanning has friends in high places! "The Great" star tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that she and sister Dakota get a special treat from Tom Cruise every Christmas – and the superstar also sends Dakota a new pair of shoes for her birthday! Elle also reveals why the chance to work with Angelina Jolie on "Maleficent" was so special and teases that her upcoming series, in which she portrays Catherine the Great, is "not your classic period piece." "The Great" premieres May 15 on Hulu.

