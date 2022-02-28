Also available on the nbc app

Elle Fanning is looking back on the time she missed a high school milestone! When Access Hollywood asked "The Great" star about her past fashion confessions at the 2022 SAG Awards, she revealed the reason why she skipped her senior prom. "It was [while I was] in Cannes. I had a very good senior prom dress, because it was from Cannes!" she remembered. The actress also shared details on her "unique" SAG red carpet look and revealed how it feels so see "The Great" achieve so much acclaim.

