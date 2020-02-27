Also available on the NBC app

Elle Fanning has been rocking red carpets since 2002! While discussing her new film, "All The Bright Places," Elle and co-star Justice Smith looked back some of her most memorable style moments over the years, including the outfit that she wore to the premiere of "The Santa Clause 2" with sister Dakota Fanning nearly two decades ago. Elle also tells Access how fun it was to make her producing debut on "All The Bright Places," which is available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 28.

