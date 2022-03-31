Main Content

Elle Fanning Found It 'Eerie' To See Michelle Carter Transformation For 'The Girl From Plainville'

Elle Fanning is portraying Michelle Carter in the new true crime series "The Girl From Plainville." Carter's case made headlines around the world when she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend Conrad, after she sent over a thousand texts in the week leading up to his death, most of which encouraged him to take his own life. Elle tells Access Hollywood about taking on the role and the importance of getting the look, the sound and the story just right.

